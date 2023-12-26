Mall Goth
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Darling, I'm Worried
Revisiting Ms. Flo and Harry's real hairline with Hunter Harris.
21 hrs ago
•
Rose Dommu
33
Share this post
Darling, I'm Worried
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
420
Work In Progress
The Mall Goth book club and other updates.
Feb 6
•
Rose Dommu
33
Share this post
Work In Progress
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
January 2024
January Recap
The Good, the Bad, and the Busted.
Jan 30
•
Rose Dommu
28
Share this post
January Recap
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Putting That Shit On
Keep your cozy clothes at home!
Jan 25
•
Rose Dommu
58
Share this post
Putting That Shit On
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
The Art of Running Errands
Transforming your tasks into chic little adventures.
Jan 19
•
Rose Dommu
109
Share this post
The Art of Running Errands
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
My Precious
Buy, you fools!
Jan 16
•
Rose Dommu
28
Share this post
My Precious
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
The Year of the Theatre Girl
2024 is the year of the grapevine.
Jan 12
•
Rose Dommu
43
Share this post
The Year of the Theatre Girl
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Mother Slay I?
This week's hot topics.
Jan 9
•
Rose Dommu
36
Share this post
Mother Slay I?
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Putting a Bow on It with Mandy Lee
TikTok's stylish It Girl on the looks that will define 2024.
Jan 4
•
Rose Dommu
44
Share this post
Putting a Bow on It with Mandy Lee
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
New Year, New She
Some intentions for the year ahead.
Jan 2
•
Rose Dommu
58
Share this post
New Year, New She
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
December 2023
The Best of 2023 According to ME!
I hated Barbie.
Dec 26, 2023
•
Rose Dommu
42
Share this post
The Best of 2023 According to ME!
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
The Official Mall Goth Holiday Watch List
'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' is my favorite Christmas movie.
Dec 21, 2023
•
Rose Dommu
25
Share this post
The Official Mall Goth Holiday Watch List
rosedommu.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
© 2024 Rose Dommu
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts