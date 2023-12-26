Mall Goth

Darling, I'm Worried
Revisiting Ms. Flo and Harry's real hairline with Hunter Harris.
  
Rose Dommu
420
Work In Progress
The Mall Goth book club and other updates.
  
Rose Dommu
13

January 2024

January Recap
The Good, the Bad, and the Busted.
  
Rose Dommu
3
Putting That Shit On
Keep your cozy clothes at home!
  
Rose Dommu
5
The Art of Running Errands
Transforming your tasks into chic little adventures.
  
Rose Dommu
9
My Precious
Buy, you fools!
  
Rose Dommu
8
The Year of the Theatre Girl
2024 is the year of the grapevine.
  
Rose Dommu
1
Mother Slay I?
This week's hot topics.
  
Rose Dommu
2
Putting a Bow on It with Mandy Lee
TikTok's stylish It Girl on the looks that will define 2024.
  
Rose Dommu
3
New Year, New She
Some intentions for the year ahead.
  
Rose Dommu
16

December 2023

The Best of 2023 According to ME!
I hated Barbie.
  
Rose Dommu
6
The Official Mall Goth Holiday Watch List
'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' is my favorite Christmas movie.
  
Rose Dommu
5
