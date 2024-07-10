My underboob area hasn’t been dry for at least two weeks — I hope you’re all having a great summer! Yes, I’ve been a bit absent lately, but that’s because I’ve been popping about — first to the Catskills to work on revisions for my novel, then to Florida for my mom’s birthday, and this week I’ll be on Fire Island to spend my birthday doing horse tranquilizers by the pool.

With all my traveling this summer, I’ve streamlined my packing process and narrowed down a foolproof list of summer essentials that stay in my Willie Norris x Away carry-on wherever I go. Perhaps you’ll find it helpful!

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

Perfect after a long day in the sun, the hypochlorous acid is refreshing and resets your skin to neutral-ish.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Iced Coffee

On any given day you will catch me not only wearing this sheer light brown lip balm but huffing it. It smells like (that me) espresso with a healthy squirt of simple syrup and gives your lips just enough color.

Glossier Deodorant

I’ve probably mentioned this before, but it’s summer and we’re all sweaty and stinky, so here you go again. The only deodorant I use, period!

Rhode Pocket Blush

Hailey Bieber put her whole pussy into Rhode’s new blush, which is ultra-creamy without being greasy, giving your cheeks luminous color that dries down while still looking like genuinely flushed skin. Since my makeup bag is already full of mauve blushes, I went for two unique colors — Freckle, a neutral tan that perfectly matches my actual freckles, and Toasted Teddy, a bronze terracotta that mimics a sunburn just starting to turn tan.

Cecilie Bahnsen Valeria sandals

Cecilie Bahnsen’s Asics collab was when I first fell in love with the brand’s athleta-femme aesthetic, but now I’ve gone past the diffusion drops and straight to the source for my hands-down favorite summer sandals. They’re a basic black dad sandal with a little something extra: two huge bows.

Everlane ballet flats

I never really got ballet flats until I purchased these. They feel like nothing on your feet but add a little extra something sophisticated yet simple to any outfit. I own them in black and ivory and never travel without at least one pair.

Shelter Lou crop tank top

I hate paying the Candian import fees, but I love Shelter’s breezy linen pieces. This top is perfect for a day out running errands when paired with it’s matching pants or dinner at a chic restaurant dressed up with a skirt. Speaking of…

NLT Briga midi skirt

Ever since Carrie Bradshaw attended Nathan Lane’s gay/straight wedding in the Hamptons, I’ve been enamored of bubble dresses/skirts, and this one is made to order from a small LA-based business. I do wish the fabric had a larger percentage of cotton, but I still bought one in every color.

Curator SF Peggy camisole

Runs a little small, but extremely gauzy and light as air, feels like you’re wearing nothing.

Printfresh short PJ set

Over the past year or so I have become a die-hard pajama girl. Gone are the days in which I would raw-dog sleep in an old t-shirt and underwear from the Obama administration. I simply must put on a cute little cotton PJ set and spend the morning drinking coffee in it after I wake up. I have this specific set in three different prints, it’s incredibly comfortable.

YouSwim Aplomb One-Piece

YouSwim suits come in only two sizes and a variety of cuts. My favorite is their most high-coverage suit, which is sexy without being too revealing. I have the Aplomb one-piece in brown and black and the bikini version in a gorgeous fern green. I can’t necessarily say they’re worth the price as they were all gifted, but they’re now the only swimsuits I travel with, so do with that information what you will.

Coach Turnlock Soft Tabby

Do I wish this bag was a little bigger? Yes. But it still manages to fit a shocking amount, comes with two straps so you can wear it on the shoulder or cross-body, has several handy cargo pockets, and the leather is smooth and supple

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

Purchased in the early days of the Matches going-out-of-business sale, this bag quickly became a summer staple. Mine is tan and just luxe enough to elevate an outfit but durable enough that I don’t mind tossing it under a table when meeting someone for dinner.

Obviously, I never travel without a book. Here’s what I’ve been reading.

Cuckoo by Gretchen Felker Martin

The most disgusting book I’ve ever read (complimentary)! Felker-Martin’s Manhunt was the best book I read last year, and her new horror novel will easily place in my top five for this year. Cuckoo draws heavily from Stephen King’s It, following a group of queer kids sent to a conversion camp in the 90s where a nefarious entity seeks to consume and replace them. Years later, the survivors must band together to defeat the Cuckoo once and for all. Sexy, poignant, and gloriously gross, Cuckoo solidifies Felker-Martin’s place as the most exciting new voice in horror.

The Vampire Lestat by Anne Rice

Oh, you best believe as soon as the credits rolled on episode seven of Interview with the Vampire season two I ordered the second book in Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles, in which Lestat steals the spotlight. I’d only read IWTV, Queen of the Damned, and a few later VC books, always preferring Louis’ more sympathetic character to Lestat’s Brat Prince. But haven’t you heard, it’s Brat summer! I’m taking my time reading this because it’s delicious enough to savor.

Will hopefully be back on my birthday this Sunday with some emo reflections on aging/death. Ciao!