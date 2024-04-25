She didn’t even have to write a book! She just wrote an introduction!

I’ve been (Kim Kardashian meme) hinting for months that I wrote a book, and I did in fact write a book. Not only that, I finished it, submitted it, and someone bought it!

Per Publisher’s Marketplace:

Creator of the Substack newsletter Mall Goth Rose Dommu’s debut novel BEST WOMAN, pitched as My Best Friend’s Wedding meets Detransition, Baby, in which a cosmopolitan trans woman returns home to Florida to be the “best woman” at her brother’s wedding, but a white lie that gets her closer to her high school crush, now the maid of honor, starts to threaten more than just the newfound connection they’ve kindled, to Jesse Shuman at Ballantine, in a pre-empt, by Jessica Spitz at Janklow & Nesbit (NA). UK rights to Sally Williamson at Transworld, at auction, by Emma Leong at Janklow & Nesbit UK.

There is so much to say about Best Woman that I can’t say yet, and I’m sure all of you will get very sick of me talking about it, but I’m so excited to share it with Mall Goth subscribers specifically. I started this novel in May 2022, wrote most of it that summer, and then wrote basically nothing for a year and a half. It was only when I started this newsletter at the end of last year and began writing regularly that I remembered how good it felt to stretch those muscles. Being able to sit down at my computer a few times a week, vomit whatever I was thinking or loving or hating, and send it out to thousands of people who wanted to read it was so transformative that it made me believe I could finish my novel. Thank you for being such a huge part of that.