I haven’t had sex in almost three months. Pre-pandemic, that would have been cause for alarm, if not immediate intervention. Post-pandemic it’s not quite as shocking, but there’s a difference between this state of quasi-celibacy and what I experienced during lockdown in Los Angeles. During peak Covid in California, it was unthinkable to hook up with a random stranger, and by the time vaccines had rolled out, I’d become accustomed to my sexless state. There were a few one-off hookups, though they were never very satisfying. I was no longer the carefree slut I’d once been, but I still wanted to be.

Now, what I feel isn’t quite the absence of desire, but the absence of desire for desire. Even if I was horny, I’m not sure I’d know what to do about it. A lot of this has to do with the depression I experienced last summer and the ensuing carefully regulated cocktail of meds I’m on to manage my mood. I simply don’t think about sex the way I used to. I’ve become that guy Charlotte dates on Sex and the City who asks her to stop jerking him off because he’s starting to chafe.

I am generally — or perhaps I should say I used to be — a very horny person. Especially post-transition, sex was a to turn my brain off, to affirm my gender, to feel powerful, to cope with boredom. It was easy for me to invite someone over or ask for their address with little to no deliberation. I traveled so often for work and considered a night in a hotel without a sexy visitor a waste of the second bed (the fuck bed, as it’s known colloquially). I feel the same way thinking about my pre-pandemic escapades as I do looking at photos of myself younger, thinner, with better hair or smoother skin. Who is that person? Where did she go? Who am I without her?

Part of the problem is that when I do have sex now, it’s largely unfulfilling because I know I want more. I want intimacy, not just pleasure, but I also don’t know how to lower my defenses enough to be intimate with someone. It doesn’t help that I haven’t been on a date since 2019, and I wasn’t particularly good at dating then. At 35, I’ve never had a long-term relationship. As I get older, I can’t figure out if I don’t want one or if I’ve decided I can’t have one because I haven’t had one yet. I used to put these musings off by having sex, but now I’m not even doing that.

Is it shocking to know that as a former slut and infrequent dater I love fictional love? I am, unfortunately, a romantic at heart. It’s why I read fanfiction, and why I wrote a novel that is an homage to romantic comedies. I believe in love, I just don’t really believe in it for myself. While watching The Idea of You, which I enjoyed a lot, I was very moved by Anne Hathaway’s performance of a woman who has been out of the game for so long that she can’t understand why anyone, let alone a famous pop star, would be attracted to her. For me, that inability to reorder her reality to include a relationship was less about their age difference and more about her complete disconnection from her sexuality. She had intimacy in her friendships, her relationship with her daughter, but never expected to find it in a romantic partner, and when it found her she couldn’t reconcile it with the version of herself she’d been convinced she was.

In theory, I would love to fall in love with a handsome pop star I meet at Coachella or a cute barista who gives me a free coffee or a sexy vampire who yearns for my blood as much as she yearns for my body. But it’s so hard for me to imagine it happening. I just can’t picture it! Visualization has become a huge tool for me when it comes to achieving goals. I break the things I want down into things I can actually imagine happening. When I was working on my book, I couldn’t imagine it being sold, or published, or people reading it. But I could imagine sending the completed first draft to my agent, so I held onto that image until I made it happen.

When I was still having lots of sex, it at least felt like I was in the game. I was doing the one thing I could believe I was capable of. But now that I’m not even doing that…if I can’t fuck my way into a relationship, how else am I going to find one? Do I even want one, or have I just been conditioned by media to think I’m not complete without a partner? Am I asking these questions as a way to intellectualize my feelings away?

If you couldn’t tell, my therapist was out sick last week.

I was surprisingly struck by this recently resurfaced interview with Law Roach, who revealed he’s never been in a romantic relationship and doesn’t know if he wants to be in one. “I don’t think I was put on this Earth for romantic love,” he said at the time, explaining that his purpose was to be adored and “love the masses.” While it might sound sad, he doesn’t "feel or desire romantic love." I thought it was incredibly brave of him to say that in such a public way, but also couldn’t help wondering if his reasons were similar to mine. Then I felt guilty for the judgment, for not taking him at his word and assuming he must be retconning his own romantic history. And I realized it was far easier to give him that grace than it is to give it to myself. But I’m trying.