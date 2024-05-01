I can hear this image.

As anyone who reads this newsletter or follows me on any form of social media (especially TikTok) is sure to know, I have a shopping addiction. The rush of dopamine from making a purchase has long been one of my most reliable sources of joy, but lately my life has become so much fuller. I’ve experienced exciting success and enriched my existing friendships while also investing in new ones. Buying shoes isn’t the only thing making me happy anymore, and yet I still continue to buy shoes! Very cute shoes, but far too many of them!

As I did last May, I’m attempting a no buy this month. And it really needs to be this month, because I just sold my novel and the temptation to get spendy is more appealing than ever. But that’s why this is the right time to resist: just because I have the money doesn’t mean I should spend it. Here are the rules:

No new clothes, shoes, or accessories. No new beauty products. No books. My TBR shelf is overflowing as is.

Of course, there are a few exceptions

I can restock essentials like soap, shampoo, deodorant, etc, but only if I don’t have a backup already. If something that’s been on my wishlist for longer than six months comes back in stock or goes on sale above 30%, I can buy it. Pre-booked beauty appointments (hair, laser, tattoos) are fine. If I return something for store credit, I can use that store credit to buy something new. Booking travel (I’m planning a trip to Europe this summer) is OK. Buying gifts is good. I love buying gifts, especially for my nephew. He’s recently into Star Wars and I have bought him almost every Darth Vader product available for purchase.

These are less hard and fast rules and more lifestyle changes I’m trying to implement

Fewer Ubers. The weather is finally getting nice and I’m going to walk and use public transportation as much as possible. Less frequent grocery shopping. I don’t mean a daily trip down the block to grab something I need for a recipe, I mean multiple trips where I stock up on snacks and fresh things I end up not using. At that point I might as well just order takeout, it will probably even out to the same cost. Making coffee at home more often. I don’t even really have to make it, I’ve started buying the premade Chamberlain Coffee (I know) lattes and they’re so good! I’m bad about using coffee as my sole excuse to get out of the house for the day, but I can just take a walk without spending money!

Last year my May no buy was mostly successful and did help reorient my relationship with shopping. That’s what I’m hoping for: a reset. It’s not that I’ll never shop again, but I need to remind myself that shopping is not the only or most pleasurable activity in my life, and hopefully lose the sense of urgency about needing something right that second.

Here’s where you come in: help hold me accountable! If you see me unboxing something on TikTok, yell at me! Comment “girl the strike no buy” or something else to shame me. And if you want to do this no buy with me, tell me what you’re cutting out! I’m hoping to spend more time shopping my closet this month, pulling my spring clothes out of storage and reminding myself I have enough clothes to wear a completely different outfit every day of the month without repeating. And if you see me in Sephora buying a lip product, you have my permission to push me into oncoming traffic.

