Does anyone else constantly think about Jessie J’s lips in the “Do It Like a Dude” music video?

Sephora’s biannual sale starts tomorrow, a perfect opportunity for me to purchase more beauty products I don’t need and might only use biannually. The silver lining of my shopping addiction is that I have a good grasp on what trendy beauty products are actually worth the price and which you should delete from your cart immediately.

Skincare

DO buy the Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads. The perfect single-use exfoliator/serum combo, and really worth picking up in bulk during the sale.

DO buy Supergoop’s Glow Screen BUT don’t use too much. I mix a single drop in with my moisturizer and sunscreen for a light sheen.

DON’T buy any moisturizer over $50. Unless it’s the Tatcha Water Cream…but even then…

Hair

DO buy JVN’s air dry cream. Sorry, I know they’re problematic or whatever, but this is a holy grail for curly/wavy hair.

DO buy this Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum, but only in the mini! I’ve had my bottle since the last Sephora sale and have only gotten through a third of the bottle even though I use a healthy dollop almost every day.

DO buy Ouai Detox Shampoo. I use this once a week before my normal shampoo and it absolutely changed my hair.

DON’T buy Olaplex #6, this shit is a scam!

Brows

DO buy the Rare Beauty brow gel, which has narrowly beaten my below pick for my favorite brow product. It can be used to do a full laminated brow effect or something that’s a little more natural. It’s everything I wish Glossier Boy Brow was.

DO buy Anastasia’s Brow Freeze Gel if you like a cunty laminated look. The product is fabulous but the real winner with this is the wand, which has a paddle-like applicator that shellacks your brow down so firmly it’s kind of hard to get off.

DON’T buy any red-tinted brow gels. No matter what (fake) shade of red my hair is, this never looks good. You are either born with red brows or you aren’t. It’s always going to look bad, sorry!

Complexion

DO buy the Haus Labs concealer. I feel like a real Joker for my continued support of Stefani’s non-music endeavors, but this is a fantastic product. Medium coverage, wears beautifully, great shade range.

DO buy Glossier Stretch Concealer. I know the phrase “no makeup makeup” is overused and borderline meaningless, but this really is the perfect concealer to even out your skintone. I like the way it slowly melts into your skin throughout the day. It’s also one of the rare concealers that doesn’t irritate my eyes during my periodic trips to lay down on the couch throughout the day.

DO buy Pat McGrath’s Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm. It really does have the consistency of a balm but doesn’t stay sticky like other cream blushes. I own the shade Fleurotique which is the perfect cool rose.

DON’T buy the Milk jelly blush. Gimmicky and far too hard to work with. Maybe if you’re only planning to use it as a lip stain, but even then there are better products.

Share

Eyes

DO buy Armani’s eye tint, hands down the best cream eyeshadow formula I’ve tried. I have…five shades. Six? It’s a problem. They’re so easy to blend and the colors are beautiful. I do prefer the matte shades to shimmer.

DO buy a Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette. They’re expensive but they really are that good. I have this one in my cart.

DON’T buy expensive mascara. Get it from the drug story or, even better, an Asian beauty store like Reiwatakiya or senti senti. I’m currently using the waterproof brown Heroin Make mascara, which you also might be able to find on Am*az*n.

Lips

DO buy the new Haus Labs lip oil. She got me again!

DO buy the Tatcha Kissu lip mask. I put it on every night before bed and it is the reason why my lips are never chapped.

DO buy Saie’s Glossybounce lip oil. Clings without being too sticky, not overwhelmingly opaque. I have freckles on my lips and you can still see them through this, which I like.

DO buy an OLEHENRIKSEN lip balm. I own every shade.

DON’T buy the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil. This shit sucks! It’s kind of an oil but kind of a lip tint, but doesn’t do either of those things particularly well and it’s incredibly drying.

Leave a comment

Go forth and spend, divas!