Not Quite a Codpiece Ripper
Discussing Natasha Siegel's historical fiction novel 'Solomon's Crown.'
Welcome to the first installment of the Mall Goth Book Club! Staying true to my roots, we’re kicking things off with a historical gay romance: Natasha Siegel’s Solomon’s Crown, about the torrid love affair between Richard I of England and Phillip II of France.
Well, not exactly torrid. Solomon’s Crown wasn’t quite the codpieced ripper I hoped it would be. There is passion, but it is the courtly love of Lancelot and Guinevere rather than the smutty passion of the Luke Skywalker/Han Solo fanfic I read last night.
I knew almost nothing about Richard I and Phillip II going into the novel, and in fact, assumed that their relationship was entirely fictionalized. As it turns out, there is a historical basis for their romance: it was a pervasive rumor during their lives, although it seems to stem from a ceremonial slumber party that was more akin to a staged photo op than a night of kinky sex. The only textual evidence of the kings’ potential gay love comes from their contemporary Roger de Hoveden:
“Richard, [then] duke of Aquitaine, the son of the king of England, remained with Philip, the King of France, who so honored him for so long that they ate every day at the same table and from the same dish, and at night their beds did not separate them. And the king of France loved him as his own soul; and they loved each other so much that the king of England was absolutely astonished and the passionate love between them and marveled at it.”
I listened to the novel as an audiobook and appreciated the use of different actors for Richard and Phillip’s respective chapters (although Richard’s actor had noticeably worse audio quality). Even at normal speed, the novel flew by and it didn’t take long for me to be invested in the story. The characters felt well drawn and I understood why they would be drawn to each other: Richard is a soldier who needs someone to come home to, and Phillip requires someone as passionate as Richard to break down his defenses.
It was clear from the beginning that the two (future, in Richard’s case) kings were obsessed with each other, and I liked that the factors keeping them apart were political rather than personal. According to some sources, this period of Medieval Europe saw a huge moral overhaul. It was quite in vogue to buck social conventions, so while homosexuality was still seen as a moral sin, it might have been somewhat true to life that in their positions of power, Phillip and Richard would have faced very little outright hostility towards their romance.
I could have used some steamy scenes that went further than passionate kisses, but I’m a sucker for angst and this book had plenty. But enough from me, let’s discuss in the comments. What did you think?
I bought the book but decided to try and finish Jane Eyre first 🤪 so I’m behind! The writing is great but not what I expected (not in a good or bad way)! I read a good amount of romance and have dipped my toe into a few wlw historical romances and was expecting something a little more dishy based on the premise! I like the care building character and world is given.
I’m with Logan above - I did not realize this was going to be based on real people and appreciate the context around their reported relationship that you provided in this post! Excited to continue on - 200 more pages of Jane Eyre to go and I’ll be back!
I had no idea these were real people until I read the intro, so I don’t have any background on historical accuracy with the book (I’m assuming a lot of liberties were taken). I had a good time with the book! The juxtaposition of medieval political dramatics and romance was fun and kept the story interesting with the time skips. There were a lot of cute romantic scenes once the romance picked up, but I was also hoping for less wooing and more sucking.
Wasn’t completely thrilled with the ending, part of me was wanting a little tragedy for a Romeo and Juliet moment, but the open-ended happy ending was okay too. Overall, great first book choice!