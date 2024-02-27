I’ve always loved the way they love.

Sorry I’ve been a bit MIA, I was on vacation for a week and then finishing the final draft of my novel, but things are now somewhat back to normal. While I was mostly offline, some dedicated Rosebuds responded to my call in the Mall Goth Chat Room. for questions they’d like me to answer. Hopefully, these AMAs can be a semi-regular event!

Before we get there, some business: the first meeting of the Mall Goth Book Club will take place on Thursday! This month we read Solomon’s Crown by Natasha Siegel, so if you’d like to catch up you have a few days to do it. This concept is a work in progress, but my idea is I’ll post a short review with my essential opinions and some talking points, and then we’ll discuss in the comments. I’ll try to be pretty active in the comments throughout the day on Thursday, trickling into the weekend. I’m very excited to hear what anyone who also read the novel thought about it! I have some ideas for next month’s book and I’ll announce the pick by EOW.

I’m thinking of another post this week that’s a bird’s eye view on everything I’ve been watching recently since there’s so much good TV right now, is that something y’all would be interested in?

If you could design a ride for a Twilight theme park, what would it be?

Hold On Spidermonkey Roller Coaster or something where you’re in Bella’s womb when she’s pregnant with Renesmee and a giant animatronic of Edward’s teeth rip open the amniotic sac..

hiii <3 what’s your favorite disney ride? :o

Tower of Terror! The Haunted Mansion is a close second. I went on Rise of the Resistance for the first time this month and it was so cool!

What are your favorite clothing brands?

Fashion Brand Company, Wray NYC, Shop Berriez, Tradlands, Curator SF, Mobshity, Wacky Wacko, and Ganni.

Thoughts on the traitors! Who are you loving? Hating? Predictions?

I know we’re supposed to be worried for Phaedra after last week’s cliffhanger, but I’m confident she’s making it to the end. Peter has been too annoying for too long and it’s his time to go. I find his moralizing extremely unfun and at odds with the premise of the game and reality competition television as a whole. Shereé still has no idea where she is and that might help her make it all the way to the end. Trishelle has got to go ASAP!

Advice for going through big change; for anticipating big changes (some losses that will come with grief, some leaps of faith/taking a chance on self that require courage). Are there specific things that ground you? Feeling unmoored and looking for IT girl intel.

Whew, this is a tough one. Since I don’t know the specifics of the big change you’re talking about, I’ll keep my guidance as general as possible.

I used to always farm for opinions when I needed to make a big decision, but as I’ve gotten older, it’s been vital for me to feel firm and confident in the decisions I’m making. That way when there is a big change in my life, for good or ill, I at least know that I had agency in making it happen. Trust your gut! Your first instinct is almost always the right one.

Also, please god be in therapy. I would not be writing this newsletter—or breathing—if I wasn’t in therapy.

When it comes to loss, you must give yourself time to sulk. Some people have to find a positive spin for every situation, but I need that buffer day—or week(s)—to close the curtains, take a Valium, and cry. I find that if I can stew in that grief, it’s less likely to haunt me longer.

recs for stylish sunglasses brands? $100-300

My current everyday pair is the 06 from Chimi. I have a pair from Velvet Canyon that don’t suit me but the quality is good. Crap Eyewear and Les Specs are both cute and trendy. Fashion Brand Company, which I mentioned above, have novelty frames (I have a pair with teeth on the arms) that are still very cunty.

What’s the best and worst that LA has to offer in ur opinion?

Best: Kismet Rotisserie, getting somewhere 10 minutes early and listening to music in your car

Worst: everything else

What Disney movie is still missing a ride at Disney World that should have one, and what should the ride be?

Gaston and LeFou’s Gay Adventure. It would be a dark ride inside Gaston’s sphincter.

What are you excited to wear this year? Anything you’re predicting as a spring 2024 staple piece for you?

I’m not sure about specific pieces, but the vibe is stepmom core, specifically a stepmom who used to be a gay slut. It’s crunchy and trashy all at once and very 80s. Exaggerated silhouettes, contrasting colors, romance!

What are some first steps a basic normie can take to develop a sense of style?

Watch as many movies as possible and figure out the characters you think look cool, then try to dress like them. For spring I’m channeling Diane Lane in Under the Tuscan Sun.

What constitutes a good party in your opinion?

Good music is a must, obviously, but it can’t be all one kind of music. You can do a few hours of techno but I need house and disco in the morning! A variety of spaces/experiences is important—one of the harder parts of nightlife in NYC is that space is at such a premium, it’s why I’ve always preferred partying outside of New York, in places like New Orleans or Berlin, where clubs usually have lots of rooms with different vibes. You need a room for dancing, a chill room, and a sexy room. I’m a big believer in food at parties, which is very old school rave. At the parties I used to throw, we would always bring out fruit in the morning. Themes make parties so much more fun because it informs what you wear, the look of the space, etc.

Love you!