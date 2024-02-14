Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out???????? It's kind of long but full of suspense 😂😭

Happy Galentine’s Day! What better way to celebrate female friendship than with the film that (allegedly) destroyed the one between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh? There is no one I would rather be stuck in a mid-century modern (spoiler alert) computer simulation with than Hunter Harris — we’re both still on Twitter X so we kind of already are!

We’re pressing play on Don’t Worry Darling (streaming on Netflix and Max) tonight, press play at 8pm and watch along with us in the comments!

DID HARRY SPIT ON CHRIS PINE???