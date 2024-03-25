I know I know I know, I’ve been a bit absent recently but I promise there is a good reason…I just can’t tell you what it is yet. However, I’m finally getting back into the groove this week and wanted to share some of my recent obsessions.

Hannibal

After years of seeing edits and fanfic recommendations on tumblr and ao3, I finally gave in and watched NBC’s Hannibal, which ran from 2014-2016 and loosely adapted Thomas Harris’s first Hannibal Lecter novel Red Dragon. I finished all three seasons in about a week and felt like I’d been hit by a truck when the final episode ended. I knew there was a lot of love for the show and that people shipped the main characters pretty aggressively, but I didn’t realize how explicitly gay it was. This show is gay as hell! These men are stabbing each other lovingly. Murder on this show is so horny. I have so much to say and might want to do a deeper dive because I’m still pretty consumed. I can’t believe something this gory and violent was on network TV! There’s an episode where a man with a brain tumor skins people’s backs and rigs the flaps up to look like angel wings and you see EVERYTHING. By season three, they were really just doing whatever they wanted, and the episodes became gradually nonlinear and expressionistic, pushing the form to such an extreme that what started as a crime procedural became something profoundly twisted, violent, and sexy by the end. Mads Mikkelsen PLEASE MURDER ME AND EAT ME! Remember when we were all obsessed with cannibalism in 2022? Let’s bring that back!

Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm

My ultimate lip product guide is still in the works, but in the meantime, I’ll share something of an honorable mention that likely won’t make the final list. As with most things, I was influenced by TikTok to buy several shades of the Naturium lip balm, which was allegedly a dupe for Rhode’s lip balm—Hailey Bieber will, unfortunately, be making the list—and while I don’t think they’re that similar, and Rhode wins out, I still really love Naturium’s formula. The consistency is great, almost gel-like. The clear version currently lives in the tote bag I bring to my local coffee shop and is perfect on days when I want my lips hydrated but not overly glossy and don’t mind reapplying every other hour.

Osoi bags

I bought this little chocolate brown shoulder bag on Ssense a few weeks ago and have been using it almost every time I go out. I love how structured it is—the top has a hinged folding closure that reminds me of vintage bags with a modern twist. It’s very sleek and holds a surprising amount. I might need this crossbody bag next.

Jeffrey Campbell Boots

Jeffrey Campbell is a great mid-priced shoe brand that’s excellent at producing well-made knockoffs of designer brands. The Ridin boot is a modern Western silhouette that brings to mind similar looks from Isabella Marant, Staud, and Khaite. I bought them in tan and have been loving pairing them with all denim looks. In the summer I plan to wear them with lots of creams and whites. They’re pretty comfortable and not too narrow for my wide-ass feet. I’m eyeing a few more pairs of JC shoes, including these moto boots and these Miu Miu ballet flat knockoffs.

Old Navy Cargo Pants

Like many of you, I am haunted by memories of being dragged into Old Navy by my mother to buy fleece vests and those pants that turned into shorts. I once ripped open a pair of Old Navy ski pants on a skate ramp at sleepaway camp and barely escaped with my social status intact—thankfully I was also starring in Annie Get Your Gun and had some leverage with the theatre girls. In the years since I’ve steered clear of the brand, but I saw these cargo pants on TikTok and bought them on a whim and have not taken them off for weeks. They’re the perfect cargo pants I’ve been searching for for years and I just ordered them in two more colors.

Jeni’s Skillet Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream

Thank god for the elastic waist on the aforementioned cargo pants!

Dr. Dennis Gross Daily Peel Pads

My mother told me my skin looked like glass when I was home in February and I’d been using these peel pads for a week at that point, so I’m almost positive they’re the reason. I’m starting to realize I need a pared-down skincare routine that’s functional, aka no jars I have to open and scoop product out of, so these individualized packets that can be tossed after use are perfect in streamlining my routine. I don’t use them every day because that would be a little harsh—and expensive—but I think once or twice a week is good. I love the sting of the exfoliating pad, I know something is actually working if I can feel it tingle.

Gassy Boob Trick

Did you know that if you have a burp stuck that won’t come out, you can grab one (or both) of your breasts, pull them to the side, and shake the burp loose. My life has improved by 17% since learning this body hack.

I’ll be back later this week with a very fun special guest! See you then.