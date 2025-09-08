Me at Doll Invasion 2025 by Justin J. Wee for Them

The final trimester is nearly over. In two weeks my baby Best Woman will be out in the world. It still doesn’t feel real.

All of you, wherever you came here from, are the reason this is happening. Well, I mean, I’m the reason, but you get it, right? If you hadn’t thought something I wrote was funny or interesting or infuriating and kept paying attention, I’d never have been able to share Julia and her family with all of you.

That’s so cheesy! Sorry, I may present as tough but I am a double cancer!

If you live in New York I would absolutely love to see you on pub day, September 23, at The Strand for a launch event. That’s such a crazy sentence to write. The Strand is genuinely one of my favorite places in the world and I’ve dreamed of seeing a book I wrote there for decades. I’ll be in conversation with my good judy Harron Walker, author of the incredible essay collection Aggregated Discontent. Harron and I worked together at Out Magazine and have a similarly twisted sense of humor, so I know it’s going to be fun.

Please come, I’d love to meet you and sign a book for you! You can hear tickets here. Let me know if you’re coming and if you need look suggestions. My mom will be there!

If you can’t make it to The Strand, I also have book events in Brooklyn, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Boca Raton. You can also pre-order Best Woman now and get access to an exclusive video podcast with myself and Peyton Dix.

We’re almost there, Rosebuds!